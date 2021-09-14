Menu
Mary Lou Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Mary Lou Brooks

June 29, 1935 - September 10, 2021

Mary Lou Brooks, 86, of 201 Witcher Rd., Ringgold, Va., passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehab Center, Danville, Va.

Born June 29, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, Va., the daughter of the late Clayton and Isabella D. Davis. She was married to the late William W. Brooks Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins with the Rev. Dr. Curtis Strader, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Mask are required. Online condolence may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Brooks family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home, Inc.
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
