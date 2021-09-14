Mary Lou Brooks
June 29, 1935 - September 10, 2021
Mary Lou Brooks, 86, of 201 Witcher Rd., Ringgold, Va., passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehab Center, Danville, Va.
Born June 29, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, Va., the daughter of the late Clayton and Isabella D. Davis. She was married to the late William W. Brooks Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins with the Rev. Dr. Curtis Strader, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Mask are required. Online condolence may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Brooks family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 14, 2021.