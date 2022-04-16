Mary Mercia CallowayOctober 11, 1923 - April 9, 2022Mary Mercia Plunkett Calloway of Chatham, Va., was born on October 11, 1923, and departed her long and satisfied life peacefully on April 9, 2022.She was the daughter of the late James "Jimmy" Plunkett and Georgia Dawson Plunkett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Calloway; two sons, Alvin and Ernie Calloway; one daughter, Lois Watson; four sisters, Captoria Waller, Violet Thompson, Elizabeth Lovelace, and Yvonne Ferrell; and four brothers, Junior Plunkett, Langhorne Plunkett, King Solomon Plunkett and Maryland Plunkett.She is survived by her children, Tabitha Calloway, William L. Calloway (Burnetta), and Angela Oakes, all of Chatham, Va., Judy Bell of Piscataway, N.J., Violet Calloway of Rahway, N.J., Marcus Calloway (Barbara) of Metuchen, N.J., and William G. Calloway (Rhonda) of Columbia, S.C., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Geraldine Calloway, Carrie Mae Calloway, and Bernice Oakes; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Ms. Calloway will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Pastor Antonel A. Myler, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m.The Calloway family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gretna, Va,