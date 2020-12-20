Menu
Mary Solomon Darnell
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Mary Solomon Darnell

December 13, 1924 - December 18, 2020

Mary Solomon Darnell, 96, of Dry Fork, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Chatham Health & Rehab after a decline in health for the past ten years.

Mary was born in Danville, Va., on December 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas Solomon and Dena Sue Thackler Solomon.

Mary retired from Dan River Inc. where she worked in the sewing room. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

On November 18, 1943, she married, Harry Norman Darnell, who died on December 15, 1997.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Von Eime (Arthur); two sons, Steve Darnell (Christine) and Dennis Darnell; a sister, Reba Williams; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was the last survivor of her generation being predeceased by one sister and three brothers.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Highland Burial Park.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Darnell family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
