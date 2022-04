Mary Solomon DarnellDecember 13, 1924 - December 18, 2020Mary Solomon Darnell, 96, of Dry Fork, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Chatham Health & Rehab after a decline in health for the past ten years.Mary was born in Danville, Va., on December 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas Solomon and Dena Sue Thackler Solomon.Mary retired from Dan River Inc. where she worked in the sewing room. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.On November 18, 1943, she married, Harry Norman Darnell, who died on December 15, 1997.Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Von Eime (Arthur); two sons, Steve Darnell (Christine) and Dennis Darnell; a sister, Reba Williams; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She was the last survivor of her generation being predeceased by one sister and three brothers.A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Highland Burial Park.Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Darnell family.