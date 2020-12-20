Mary Solomon Darnell
December 13, 1924 - December 18, 2020
Mary Solomon Darnell, 96, of Dry Fork, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Chatham Health & Rehab after a decline in health for the past ten years.
Mary was born in Danville, Va., on December 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas Solomon and Dena Sue Thackler Solomon.
Mary retired from Dan River Inc. where she worked in the sewing room. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
On November 18, 1943, she married, Harry Norman Darnell, who died on December 15, 1997.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Von Eime (Arthur); two sons, Steve Darnell (Christine) and Dennis Darnell; a sister, Reba Williams; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was the last survivor of her generation being predeceased by one sister and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Highland Burial Park.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Darnell family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.