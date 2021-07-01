Mary Lou Duke



October 4, 1943 - June 29, 2021



Mary Lou McFarling Duke, 77, of Providence, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Riverside Health & Rehab Center in Danville, Va.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Evergreen Memory Gardens.



Mary Lou grew up in Providence, N.C. and was a daughter of the late William Alvis McFarling and Margaret Ruth Gourley McFarling. She was a graduate of Campbell College with degree in elementary education and taught school at Cobb and North Elementary School before retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Faith Christian Church, where her late husband, Cleveland Duke, served as the minister for many years. She was active in the church and served as a pianist.



She is survived by her brother, Alvis Lee McFarling and wife, Candy; nieces, Lindsay Harris and husband, Lenny and their daughter, Ella Grace, Lauren Ashley McFarling and her daughter, Reagan Lindsay Powell; stepchildren, Patrick Cleveland Duke , Davida Lewis and husband, David.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541



Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.