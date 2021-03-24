Mary S. Elliott
May 28, 1929 - March 22, 2021
Mary Katherine Settle Elliott, 91, of 239 Swanson Ave Danville, Va. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. after being in declining health for the last three years.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Russell County, Va. on May 28, 1929 daughter of the late Preston Marion Settle and Louise Anna Jones Settle. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she first worked for Dan River Mills and then went on to work as a seamstress for Healthtex until her retirement. She had a love of gardening, crossword puzzles, baking and cooking. She loved animals, especially her cats and her favorite dog Gigi. She was a member of Hopewell Methodist Church in Dryfork, Va.
On August 12, 1950 she married Robert Carrington Elliott who died in 1994.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by nine siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Franklin (Michael) and Sue Wells; son, Bobby Elliott; brother, Clyde Settle (Betty); sister, Dottie Sword; grandchildren, Derek Franklin (Jennifer), Amy Franklin, Sara Hilton (Joshua), Brad Hill, Scotty Hill and Tonya Curry; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Elliott loved to visit family and friends and will truly be missed by all that knew her!
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Tote and Pastor Michael Franklin officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times will be at the residence, 239 Swanson Ave, Danville, VA 24540.
Memorial donations can be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew at 202 Christopher Lane Danville VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Elliott family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 24, 2021.