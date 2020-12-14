Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Mary "Gaye" Hawks
December 31, 1939 - December 12, 2020
Mary "Gaye" Jones Hawks, 80, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord in the arms of her family Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Born on December 31, 1939, in Reidsville, N.C., to the late Myrtle Louise Jones and the late Richard Edward Jones, she spent over 31 years faithfully serving alongside her husband, the Rev. "Gil" Hawks in ministry. "Gaye" loved her family and church and was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. All who knew her, knew her genuine smile, unconditional love and heartfelt generosity.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hawks is survived by her son, Craig Hawks (Lisa) of Danville; her twin sister, Jane "Raye" Pack of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Gary) and Evan Hawks and fiancée, Cristy Ellis); and great-grandchildren, Kendyl, Landon and Peyton Jones, as well as Grayson and Kinsleigh Hawks. Mrs. Hawks was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by two sisters, Elaine Marshall and Faye Austin.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Hawks will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church, Danville, officiated by Pastor Daniel Custer and the Rev. Paul Doby. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville. A visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., also at Riverview Baptist Church. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 523 Park Ave., Danville, VA 24541.
She was such a beautiful soul. Prayers for the family
Micki Osborne
December 15, 2020
What a precious God fearing lady was Gay. I only wish I could be half the person she was. I can only imagine the joy she is now experiencing. Prayers and loving thoughts for the family. She is going to be missed but what a heritage and legacy she left behind in her grandchildren.
Gladys Brown
December 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences for your family. Y´all are in our prayers.
Christopher Barrett
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss of Gaynell. We are sorry we can't be there. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.Our love to you and family.
Wallace and Kathy Hawks
December 14, 2020
Gaye has fought a good fight and is now in Heaven. She was a wonderful person who always took what came with her health with grace. Always smiling and glad to see. My condolences to the family whom she loved very much.
Peggy East
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, but we know that she is now basking in the glory of the Lord. We have been exposed to Covid and will not be able to be there. Hopefully we can get together soon. Love you guys!
Tim & Iris Pack
December 14, 2020
Such a beautiful person. To the family, my condolences.
Cindy Reynolds
December 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family,
I loved Mrs Hawks, such a sweet, loving person. I will truly miss her.