Mary "Gaye" Hawks



December 31, 1939 - December 12, 2020



Mary "Gaye" Jones Hawks, 80, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord in the arms of her family Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Born on December 31, 1939, in Reidsville, N.C., to the late Myrtle Louise Jones and the late Richard Edward Jones, she spent over 31 years faithfully serving alongside her husband, the Rev. "Gil" Hawks in ministry. "Gaye" loved her family and church and was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. All who knew her, knew her genuine smile, unconditional love and heartfelt generosity.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hawks is survived by her son, Craig Hawks (Lisa) of Danville; her twin sister, Jane "Raye" Pack of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Gary) and Evan Hawks and fiancée, Cristy Ellis); and great-grandchildren, Kendyl, Landon and Peyton Jones, as well as Grayson and Kinsleigh Hawks. Mrs. Hawks was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by two sisters, Elaine Marshall and Faye Austin.



A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Hawks will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church, Danville, officiated by Pastor Daniel Custer and the Rev. Paul Doby. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville. A visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., also at Riverview Baptist Church. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 523 Park Ave., Danville, VA 24541.



