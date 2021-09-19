Mary Ruth Strader Hunnicutt
Mary Ruth Strader Hunnicutt, 81, of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, after a decline in health for the past three years.
Mrs. Hunnicutt was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on October 5, 1939, a daughter of the late Stephen Franklin Strader and the late Viola Mae Edwards Strader. She lived all of her life in the Pittsylvania County area. She worked as a school bus driver and in the cafeteria for the Pittsylvania County School System, until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church.
On March 24, 1957, she married Marvin Lee Hunnicutt, who survives of the residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Pam Goggin (Jim); a son, Mark Hunnicutt; a granddaughter, Michelle McBride (Jonathan); a sister, Gaynelle Murray; three brothers, Oscar Strader (Patsy), Michael Strader (Ann), and Wayne Strader (Ruby); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jeff Hunnicutt; and a sister, Martha Haynes.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Bibee officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P. O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA, 24586.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Hunnicutt family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 19, 2021.