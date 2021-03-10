Mary Crawford McMillan
January 27, 1932 - March 9, 2021
Mary Crawford McMillan of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021, at the age of 89 years young. She was predeceased by her adoring husbands, James H. Crawford Jr. and Dr. Richard C. McMillan, both of Danville; her parents, Alma and Gloster R. Leake; two brothers and four sisters, all from the Reidsville, N.C. area, where she grew up.
Mary is survived by her children, Bonnae C. Buchanan, Debra C. Rawley and husband, Buddy, all of Danville, and Kim C. Love and husband, Keith, of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Adam Rawley and wife, Jennifer, of Southport, N.C., Hunter Rawley and wife, Betsy, of Dubai, UAE, Samantha Alexander and husband, Kyle, Grayson Love and wife, Maggie, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Courtney Blake of Menlo Park, Calif., and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
If the family was to sum up Mary's life in a few short sentences, though truly difficult to do, we would say, first and foremost, that she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved her family with a fiery passion and was always ready to "be there" at a moment's notice. She showered each of us with the precious gift of herself and we are forever grateful for her unwavering love and devotion. She was the glue that held us all together.
When Mary wasn't doting on her family, she worked as a receptionist with the sole intention of using her wages to shower us with gifts galore. In her spare time, she watched game shows and played Bridge and Canasta in one of her many clubs – she was an unforgiving player always out for the win!
We will miss so many things about our Matriarch, but what we will miss most is hearing her call us "Darling" and "Precious," knowing that to her we were all that and more.
A private graveside service for family is planned.
If you are so inclined and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 630 Randolph St., Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the McMillan family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 10, 2021.