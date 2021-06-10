Mary Ann Clark Oakes
Mary Ann Oakes, 83 of Morehead City, N.C., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Born in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of Clarence and Lizzie Clark.
Mary Ann was a great wife and mother and loved spending time with family and cooking for them. She also had a great love of music and enjoyed singing in the church choir or engaging with friends playing Bridge or just chatting.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne, and is survived by three sons, Sid Oakes (Cindy), Darrell Oakes (Debbie) and Clark Oakes (Marcy); six grandchildren, Jonathan, Brittany, Colby, Jordan, Morgan and Macy; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Emory, Ruby, and Elizabeth; two sisters, Mae and Shirley: and two brothers, Billy and Harold.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Oakland United Methodist Church in Blairs, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, Music Dept., 900 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557, or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27807.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Oakes family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.