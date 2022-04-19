Mary Ann WitcherSeptember 16, 1938 - April 14, 2022Mrs. Mary Ann Witcher, 83, of 1228 Hickory Road, Chatham, Virginia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Gretna Health Care Center.She was born on September 16, 1938 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late James and Rebecca Townes Smith. She was married to Maurice R. Witcher, who survives.She was a member of Wilson Memorial Baptist Church. She attended Pittsylvania County Schools. She was retired from Dan River Mills.She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Townes, Earl, June, George, Daniel, Morris, Stewart Smith and Reva White.In addition to her husband she is survived by four sons, Maurice Witcher Jr. (Rose), Shawn Witcher (Annette), all of Chatham; James Witcher (Carolyn), of Mississippi, Travis Witcher, of Anchorage, Alaska; two daughters, Joyce W. Chattin, of Danville and Rebecca Mitchell (Joaquin) of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Berdie Younger, Jersey City, N.J., and Sterlin Smith, of Chatham; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law, four sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony McClary, Eulogist. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Burial Park. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.Masks are required for all services.Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Witcher family.