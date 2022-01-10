Menu
Mathew Williams Sr.
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Mathew Williams Sr.

Mathew Williams Sr., 81, of 4390 Wyatt Farm Road, Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.

Born December 6, 1940 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Charlie Williams Sr. and Mable Carter Williams. He was married to Eva Martin Williams, who survives.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. from Bethel Way Church of Christ with Bishop John A. Campbell Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held an hour prior to the service on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, masks are required.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Bethel Way Church of Christ
VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bethel Way Church of Christ
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our love and thoughts are with you even in Atlanta. A great neighbor and friend that i spent wonderful moments with. Love you Jr, Valerie, Gary and Kenndy, my friends for ever.
Timmie Dickerson
January 11, 2022
