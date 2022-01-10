Mathew Williams Sr.
Mathew Williams Sr., 81, of 4390 Wyatt Farm Road, Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.
Born December 6, 1940 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Charlie Williams Sr. and Mable Carter Williams. He was married to Eva Martin Williams, who survives.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. from Bethel Way Church of Christ with Bishop John A. Campbell Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held an hour prior to the service on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, masks are required.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.