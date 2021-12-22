Maurice Lee Barker Jr.
October 7, 1958 - December 19, 2021
Maurice Lee Barker Jr., 63, of Milton, N.C., died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence after a decline in his health for the past three months.
Lee was born in Danville, Va. on October 7, 1958, a son of the late Maurice Lee Barker Sr. and Carolyn Wood Barker. He lived his entire life in Milton, N.C. He owned and operated Barker Auto Sales Inc. and Storage in Yanceyville, N.C.
He was a member of Semora United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrator Council and various committees. He also loved cars and restoring them.
On May 3, 1980 he married Sheila Smith Baker who survives of the residence.
In addition to his mother and wife, Lee is survived by his sons, Samuel Lee Barker (Dianna) of Yanceyville, N.C. and William Maurice Barker; sister, Jan Barker Sylvester (William Arthur) of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Aubrieanna Carol Barker, Maverick Lee Barker, William Trent Barker, Benjamin Maurice Barker, Emily Savannah Barker, and soon to be a sixth grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Semora United Methodist Church with the Reverend Ross Thompson officiating. Interment will follow the service in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Yanceyville, N.C.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to Semora United Methodist 15145 NC 119 N. Semora, NC 27343
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Barker family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.