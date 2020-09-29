Melba Moschler
November 8, 1930 - September 28, 2020
Melba Moschler, 89, of 585 Cedar Road, Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County, after being in declining health for the past year.
Mrs. Moschler was born in Caswell County, N.C., on November 8, 1930, daughter of the late William Poindexter and Sally Hodges Poindexter. She spent all of her life in the Mountain Hill Community of Ringgold, Va., where she worked in 8-A Dress as a warper tender at Dan River Mills until her retirement. She attended Glen Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Moschler was married to Paul Moschler who died on December 26, 2014.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by son, Bobby Moschler; brothers, Raleigh Poindexter, Dudley Poindexter, James Poindexter and an infant brother; and sisters, Thelma McGregor, Inez Williams and Ada Wilson.
Survivors include daughters, Laverne Wilmoth and husband, Bill, of Ringgold, Va., Penny Durham of Brown Summit, N.C., and Paula Linens and husband, John, of Ringgold, Va.; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend Carl Luck officiating.
The family will be at the residence, 585 Cedar Rd., Ringgold, VA 24586.
The family would like to wish a special thank you to Donna Craig, the staff of All Care Rehabilitation and the staff of Hospice of Rockingham County for the love and care given to Mrs. Moschler.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold VA 24586.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Moschler family.
