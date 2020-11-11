Melvin Ray Emerson
August 9, 1940 - November 8, 2020
Mr. Melvin Ray Emerson, age 80, of Java, Virginia, passed on November 8, 2020 at Centra Hospital of Farmville.
Mr. Emerson was born on August 9, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late Essie Elizabeth Herndon Emerson and George Melvin Emerson. He lived most of his life in Pittsylvania County, where he was a faithful member of New Testament Baptist Church. Mr. Emerson worked for United Rigging and Hauling for the entirety of his life. At other times, you could find him enjoying his passion for many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman where he loved to hunt, fish, shoot guns, and ride his horse.
Mr. Emerson is survived by his children, Kirk Emerson, Lance Emerson, Brian Mahoney and Michelle Emerson; grandchildren, Amanda Emerson and Hannah Emerson; great-grandchildren, Anthony Atkins, Caleb Atkins, Elena Atkins, Abel Atkins, Mason Matherly, Liam Matherly, Destiny Emerson and Landon Emerson ; brother, Jerry Emerson; and nephew, Troy Mendanall. In addition to his parents, Mr. Emerson was predeceased by his sister, Margie Emerson.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lee Von Emie officiating.
The family would like to request that any donations be made to the Department of Wildlife Resources, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228-0778, or by planting a memorial tree in the memory of Mr. Melvin Ray Emerson (This may be done by visiting www.swicegood-barker.com
