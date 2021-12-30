Meredith Wilson Gravely, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on December 29, 2021. Born in Richmond, Virginia on April 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Winnifred Myers Wilson and Linwood Lanier Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Linwood Gravely, whom she married on June 16, 1962.
Meredith is survived by her children: Winnifred Meredith Lindquist and her husband Kurt; Anne Howard Moore and her husband Peter and two grandsons, John Henry Moore and Wilson Winborne Moore. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Wilson Watkins of Roanoke, VA and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Meredith moved to Danville as a young girl and into her Virginia Avenue home when she was thirteen. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and Stratford College. Meredith became a dance teacher for Anne Boyer in 1959 and also had her own school of dance in South Boston from 1959 to 1964. Beginning in 1964, she taught dance at Averett College where she choreographed numerous musicals and May Day celebrations. She also taught dance at Chatham Hall prior to opening The Meredith Gravely School of Dance in 1975 where she taught dance and impacted the lives of countless young girls through her retirement in 2010.
Meredith was a lifetime member of Dance Educators of America and Dance Masters of America. She was also a member of The Wednesday Club and The Gabriella Garden Club. She was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany where she taught Sunday school and served on the Vestry. She was a long time survivor of breast cancer and volunteered with Reach for Recovery to help and support other women with breast cancer. She enjoyed knitting and made many prayer shawls for her church and friends. Meredith was a voracious reader and loved playing cards and traveling with Henry and friends.
Meredith was blessed with very special caregivers: Dr. Stephan Jannach, Dr. Sydney Harris, Marilyn Myers, Jackie Younger, Tracey Lovelace, Laverne Tarpley, Ciera Davis and Commonwealth Home Nursing and Hospice.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery on 761 Lee Street, Danville, VA 24541 on Monday, January 3, 2021 at 3pm with The Reverend Becky Crites officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the home of Anne Howard & Peter at 208 Virginia Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meredith Wilson Gravely Memorial Scholarship Fund with The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, 541 Loyal Street, Danville, VA 24541 or on-line at www.cfdrr.org
Townes Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Gravely family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 30, 2021.