Danville and Rockingham County
Meredith Wilson Gravely
George Washington High School
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Meredith Wilson Gravely

April 20, 1939 - December 29, 2021

Meredith W. Gravely, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Born in Richmond, Virginia, on April 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Winnifred Myers Wilson and Linwood Lanier Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Linwood Gravely, whom she married on June 16, 1962.

Meredith is survived by her children, Winnifred Meredith Lindquist and her husband, Kurt; Anne Howard Moore and her husband, Peter and two grandsons, John Henry Moore and Wilson Winborne Moore. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Wilson Watkins of Roanoke, Va. and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Meredith moved to Danville as a young girl and into her Virginia Avenue home when she was 13. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and Stratford College. Meredith became a dance teacher for Anne Boyer in 1959 and also had her own school of dance in South Boston from 1959 to 1964. Beginning in 1964, she taught dance at Averett College where she choreographed numerous musicals and May Day celebrations. She also taught dance at Chatham Hall prior to opening The Meredith Gravely School of Dance in 1975 where she taught dance and impacted the lives of countless young girls through her retirement in 2010.

Meredith was a lifetime member of Dance Educators of America and Dance Masters of America. She was also a member of The Wednesday Club and The Gabriella Garden Club. She was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany where she taught Sunday school and served on the Vestry. She was a long time survivor of breast cancer and volunteered with Reach for Recovery to help and support other women with breast cancer. She enjoyed knitting and made many prayer shawls for her church and friends. Meredith was a voracious reader and loved playing cards and traveling with Henry and friends.

Meredith was blessed with very special caregivers, Dr. Stephan Jannach, Dr. Sydney Harris, Marilyn Myers, Jackie Younger, Tracey Lovelace, Laverne Tarpley, Ciera Davis, and Commonwealth Home Nursing and Hospice.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, 761 Lee Street, Danville, VA 24541, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Becky Crites officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the home of Anne Howard and Peter at 208 Virginia Avenue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meredith Wilson Gravely Memorial Scholarship Fund with The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, 541 Loyal Street, Danville, VA 24541 or on-line at www.cfdrr.org

Townes Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Gravely family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
Jan
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Green Hill Cemetery
761 Lee Street, Danville, VA
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
What a wonderful lady, Mrs. Gravely! I received so much care and love from her during my young years. Mrs. Gravely helped put me in touch with my inner rhythm and joy, and I will be forever grateful!
Carson Beckemeyer (Whitley)
January 21, 2022
Dear Winifred, Anne, and family, I send much love and many prayers for peace and comfort for you at this sad time. I sure loved your Mom, and like many others, am so blessed that she was such a big part of my life growing up. Among the many memories was the day she told our class that she had cancer and would be having surgery. She choked up a little as she told us but quickly promised that she would return to us soon and she did. I was so worried about her then and am so happy that she had so many more years with us. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, and I will never forget her or her example of love and hard work and dedication.
Teresa Motley Thomson
January 4, 2022
Anne and Winnifred, Jack and I are sending our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to you and all the family. I truly can't believe Meredith has passed away. Her creative spirit will always live in my heart and in countless others. I am forever grateful for all the years I was privileged to know Meredith. She touched the lives of thousands and set an example of discipline, hard work, teamwork and excellence, and she did it all with love. One thing is for sure, she is dancing with joy in heaven, and may be teaching the angels to dance.
Bonnie Ross Cooper
Friend
January 2, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Willard Williams
January 2, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to the Moore and Gravely families and Linda. I grew-up with Meredith, attended Epiphany and always admired her business success. I recall my only recital, name of my presentation and the colorful outfit under Anne Boyer. Meredith followed Anne Boyer and brought such happiness in dance to a generation of young women in Danville. My regrets I will be away for her service.
Alice Clement Coles
December 31, 2021
My daughter,(Stephanie Moore) and I just wanted to add our condolences to the family of "Mrs. Gravely". She was truly special. Stephanie was one in her first class to go with her from Ann Boyer's studio to her own and Stephanie danced in the same class with Ann and my Granddaughter, Amber Moore was in one of her classes before she retired and my other granddaughter Aubree Moore started under Anne, she didn't have any classed with Meredith , but I can remember being in the studio sometime and even though she was (retired) she was still watching over things, like a mother over her babies. She will be missed!
Joan D Moore
Friend
December 31, 2021
My daughter Allison was a student from age 3 to 18 and the life lessons that Mrs. Gravely imparted to her were countless and impactful. Family from NoVa always were amazed at the beauty, creativity and professionalism of every dance recital. Nothing up there any of us ever attended (and there were many) could ever compare to what was shared under the guidance of her dance school. She will be so very missed but her beautiful legacy lives on in each girl/lady that she taught. I am thankful for all she gave my family and our community. Sending lots of love and hugs.
Joanne Mann Neal
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Meredith was such a big part of this community. She taught Gwen. Her recitals were always the BEST. I took my mother even after Gwen left. It was her favorite thing to do. She also taught my granddaughter Devin. My deepest sympathies.
Margaret motley
School
December 31, 2021
I received messages from my friends in Danville of Mrs Gravely's passing, and it broke my heart. How can you describe someone who had such a major role in your life, from age 3 till I left for college. I started with her at the studio upstairs that I think she shared with Martha Fowlkes, and continued on with her at Ballou Park. I remember so many wonderful things about dancing with her; boys peeking in the windows and her chasing them away with her stick, our costumes and how she poured so much thought into those, how disciplined we were and yet so loved. I remember her giving us ornaments at Christmas each year.. Simply put, I loved her. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne Howard, Winnifred and their families. Mrs. Gravely was one of a kind, and I will carry her memory with me forever.
Paige Yeatts Cline
December 31, 2021
Linda Watkins' School of Dance
December 31, 2021
My childhood and my daughter´s childhood centered around the discipline, excellence, and dedication that Mrs. Gravely expected and instilled in each one of her students. It was a privilege to be her student and for my daughter, Ella Howard, to have been a part of her studio´s legacy for so many years. I can still see her standing in front of her "desk" at the Ballou Park studio calling role, "Here Mrs. Gravely," as we offered her our courteous plie, finding the exact spot for the music to start, and her tap shoes as she taught us time steps. Her gift to so many young girls is countless. May her prese continue to live on in all the countless memories!
Anne Howard Satterfield
December 31, 2021
As a child I didn´t understand why we stood straighter when we saw her enter a room or her tight rules. As an adult, I realize what a beautiful form of tough love she instilled in everyone she met. No doubts heaven is dancing with the most beautiful red lipstick, toe pointed, big smile, 8 count perfected angels the Lord has ever seen. With her lovely spirit leading the way. Prayers for family & friends during the following days.
Emily Harris Thompson
Other
December 31, 2021
Oh Anne Howard and Winnifred, you both are in my thoughts and prayers. Your mama was one special lady to me and I´m so sorry I won´t be able to attend the service as I will still be in quarantine. Love you, Janet
Janet Murphy Owen
December 30, 2021
Mrs. Gravely was such a positive part of my childhood. From the age of 5-13 I learned so much more from her than just dance. Thank you for being such a positive person in my life.
Tammy Satterfield Scott
December 30, 2021
No one had more impact on my youth than "Miss Wilson". She taught me that I could excel in something that I loved. I have thought of her often and cherish the time spent with her.
Trisha Fox
School
December 30, 2021
Meredith Gravely inspired 1000s , including myself. Rest In Peace beautiful, sweet friend!
Tommy Alexander
Work
December 30, 2021
Love , Tommy Alexander
December 30, 2021
It would be impossible to attempt to describe the impact that Mrs. Gravely and her gift of dance has had on my life. Countless memories from that coveted piece of candy at the end of class to the special Christmas ornaments that have adorned my family´s Christmas trees from each of those 14 years of dance. I had the pleasure of returning to MGSD after college as an assistant and as a dancer once again. At the age of 48 I am still dancing. It is indeed impossible to describe the place she will always hold in my heart. It is with peace and comfort I know that she is now dancing once again!
Kristen Houser Barker
December 30, 2021
May God comfort your family with His grace and love. She was an amazing teacher to so many including myself and Carla
Jennifer Porterfield Reutter
December 30, 2021
Your mom was a special person. My prayers are going up for you and your family.
Vicky W Aherron
December 30, 2021
So sorry to see this. I will always remember my years as a dance student with Mrs. Gravely. Thinking of you during this time.
Suzanne Fehrenbaker Bell
December 30, 2021
My heart is broken. I have known Meredith since I was four years old. I loved her so! Rest in God's Peace, Meredith. I love you. Suzanne
Suzanne Welch MUNDY
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mother.
Lorraine Womack
Friend
December 30, 2021
I took ballet from Meredith at Averett for one semester. I was a little too old for first time ballet lessons at that point! Later, my daughter took lessons from her at her studio in Ballou Park shopping center area, and my granddaughter took at hers (and Anne´s) studio until they moved out of state this past summer. She judged at least two pageants for me, when I taught at Tunstall High School in the early seventies. She was a strict teacher, but a generous and caring person. I really meant to send Anne pictures of my tree this year, to share with Meredith, with the ornaments that Meredith made in the years my daughter took dance, and gave to each girl at Christmas. I appreciate them more with each passing year, knowing that they took a tremendous amount of time to make and were gifts of the heart. It makes me so very sad that she is no longer here. I loved her.
Pat Harper
December 30, 2021
Prayers, love and thoughts for Anne and family.
Tracy Smith
December 30, 2021
