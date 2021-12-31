Dear Winifred, Anne, and family, I send much love and many prayers for peace and comfort for you at this sad time. I sure loved your Mom, and like many others, am so blessed that she was such a big part of my life growing up. Among the many memories was the day she told our class that she had cancer and would be having surgery. She choked up a little as she told us but quickly promised that she would return to us soon and she did. I was so worried about her then and am so happy that she had so many more years with us. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, and I will never forget her or her example of love and hard work and dedication.

Teresa Motley Thomson January 4, 2022