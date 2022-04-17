Michael Coleman Boulware



April 18, 1946 - April 12, 2022



Michael Coleman Boulware, 75, of Arapahoe, N.C. completed his earthly tour of duty on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, N.C. following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Eva and Coleman Boulware on April 18, 1946, in Danville, Virginia.



Shorty after graduating from George Washington High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he proudly served his country. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Since moving to the area, he felt privileged to serve his community as a member of the local Marine Corp League, Oriental Dragon Detachment #1413.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gale, and several nephews, cousins and many special and supportive friends. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory a yappy dog, Dolly, and his loving cat, Bobo.



Nothing brought more pleasure to Mike than sitting on the deck in the late afternoon, gazing at the Neuse River, while enjoying a good cigar and his glass of bourbon. Those who knew him can agree that he will be missed but not forgotten.



At his request, there will be no formal service. A private scattering of his ashes will be scheduled at a later time.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 17, 2022.