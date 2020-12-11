Menu
Michael Lee Crews
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Michael Lee Crews

Michael Lee Crews, 50, of Hurt, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

He was born March 18, 1970 in Lynchburg, a son of Victor Lee Crews and his wife, Debbie and the late Dianne Arthur Crews Jackson. He attended Edge Hill Baptist Church. Michael had a love for life, fun, and humor. His smile and laugh were one of a kind. He loved to drive in the country, listen to music, and spend time with family and friends.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by a very important person, Ethan Young of Lynchburg; one brother, Joshua Crews and his wife, Sara of Altavista; two sisters, Alyssa Crews Kurtz and her husband, Kelly of Concord and Nikki Crews Catron and her husband, Shain of Long Island; nieces and nephews, Katie and Kyle Kurtz, Jazmin and Noah Catron, and Kaylee, Alayna and Brayden Crews; aunts and uncles, Mary Ann Lanier, Billy Arthur, Leonard and Mary Jessie Shelton all of Hurt; and a host of cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Doris Arthur; and paternal grandparents, Jessie and Mary Crews.

A private memorial service will be conducted and live streamed.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Roads to Recovery, 3000 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, The Free Clinic of Central Virginia, 1016 Main Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060 or local Gretna, Hurt, Pittsylvania County EMS.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
*** Love and Prayers to Alyssa and all of your family. There has been much loss this year and many Homecoming's but our blessings continue. xoxo xoxo xoxo
Kim Maddox
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time.
Debbie Moon Tyndall
December 10, 2020
