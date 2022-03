Michael MilesSeptember 2, 2021DANVILLE, Va.Mr. Michael Miles, 64 of 402 Melrose Dr. Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 .A viewing will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 2 until 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5 until 7 p.m.Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Yanceyville, N.C. (Facial Masks are required for all services.)Condolences may be posted at www.fultonwaltonfuneralservices.com The family may be contacted at his sister Ms. Brenda Miles 151 Westmore Dr. Danville, Va.Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.