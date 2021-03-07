Michael Edward Warren
Michael Edward Warren of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 47. He was born on February 4, 1974, to the late Peggy Davis Saunders and Ronnie Lee Warren.
Michael attended Shermont Baptist Church and worked as an area manager for Good Year Tire and Rubber. In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepfather, John Wesley Saunders Jr. of Danville, Virginia; his daughter, Addison Leigh Warren of Danville, Virginia; his sister, Amy Warren Edwards (Damon) of Dry Fork, Virginia; his stepbrothers, John Wesley Saunders III (Debbie) of Danville, Virginia, and Christopher Franklin Saunders of Danville, Virginia; his special friend, Brooke Hollingsworth of Reidsville, North Carolina; and his beloved bulldog, Chase.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Pastor Ryan Riley officiating. A visitation will be held on the previous day from 6 until 8 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will be receiving guests at the residence of his sister Amy Edwards.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 7, 2021.