Mickey Leroy Crider
Mickey Leroy Crider, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on August 25, 1942, to the late Alma Pearson Crider and the late Hughey Leroy Crider in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Mary Perkins Crider.
Mickey was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served in the United States Army during which time he was awarded two purple hearts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Wendy Newlin (David) of Graham, North Carolina; his son, Kevin Andre Crider (Jennifer) of Forest, Virginia; his sisters, Myrna Richardson (Cleo) of Gretna, Virginia, and Dianne Shelton (Donald) of Gretna, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Mathew Crider (Allie), Sarah Crider, David Newlin, and Julia Crider. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Andrew Crider.
He will always be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, and friend.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Reverend Barbara Cousar officiating. Interment will follow at Gretna Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Crider family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.