Dear Mary, When you give one of your dearest on Earth back to the Lord who fashioned him for you, God surely records the treasure of your sacrifice in His Book. He knows the tears of missing him in those moments that you least expect; the laughter in remembering the fun you've shared; and all the pages of your lives since the day you met. Sometimes I wonder why God bonds two people together in marriage so strongly, knowing that one day He will have to call one Home. You too, may ask a thousand times if He understands your pain. I pray that a thousand and one times, your heart will conclude that sharing life with Mickey Crider is more than worth it all. Our Heavenly Father values sharing eternity with us worth the pain of having to send His Son to the cross in our place. Yes, He understands and He will keep His promise to be a husband to the widows and a Father to the fatherless. Call me anytime. 434-425-3133 Yours in Christ, Carolyn

Carolyn Winstead Bagley March 1, 2021