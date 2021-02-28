Menu
Mickey Leroy Crider
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Mickey Leroy Crider

Mickey Leroy Crider, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on August 25, 1942, to the late Alma Pearson Crider and the late Hughey Leroy Crider in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Mary Perkins Crider.

Mickey was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served in the United States Army during which time he was awarded two purple hearts.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Wendy Newlin (David) of Graham, North Carolina; his son, Kevin Andre Crider (Jennifer) of Forest, Virginia; his sisters, Myrna Richardson (Cleo) of Gretna, Virginia, and Dianne Shelton (Donald) of Gretna, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Mathew Crider (Allie), Sarah Crider, David Newlin, and Julia Crider. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Andrew Crider.

He will always be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, and friend.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Reverend Barbara Cousar officiating. Interment will follow at Gretna Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Crider family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared many good memories when our sons played baseball together at Gretna High School!! Rain or shine cold and snow we were there! My husband, Stover and Mickey have advanced to their heavenly home!! Life is hard without your mate but with Gods help we will continue on! God Bless!!!!
Margaret Shelton
Friend
February 22, 2022
Dear Mary, When you give one of your dearest on Earth back to the Lord who fashioned him for you, God surely records the treasure of your sacrifice in His Book. He knows the tears of missing him in those moments that you least expect; the laughter in remembering the fun you've shared; and all the pages of your lives since the day you met. Sometimes I wonder why God bonds two people together in marriage so strongly, knowing that one day He will have to call one Home. You too, may ask a thousand times if He understands your pain. I pray that a thousand and one times, your heart will conclude that sharing life with Mickey Crider is more than worth it all. Our Heavenly Father values sharing eternity with us worth the pain of having to send His Son to the cross in our place. Yes, He understands and He will keep His promise to be a husband to the widows and a Father to the fatherless. Call me anytime. 434-425-3133 Yours in Christ, Carolyn
Carolyn Winstead Bagley
March 1, 2021
May God bless you at this sad time! Shared many ballgames with Mickey softball as adults and baseball with our kids!! Margaret Shelton
Margaret Shelton
Friend
February 28, 2021
Lived on the opposite end of Old Spring Rd. Got to know Mickey rather well before we moved away. Shared many a Miller 64 beer in his driveway. He was a good guy. Rest in peace my friend.
Jon Mitchell
Friend
February 27, 2021
