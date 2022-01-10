Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mickey Vernon Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Mickey Vernon Turner

August 22, 1953 - January 8, 2022

Mickey Vernon Turner, age 68 of Hurt died on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence.

Born August 22, 1953 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Martin Luther Turner and Rebecca "Becky" Pickeral Turner. Mr. Turner was retired from Times Fiber. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the joys of his life and watching Little League Baseball and college softball.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah McMinnis Turner of the residence; one son, Brandon Turner and wife, Christy of Richmond; one daughter, Jessica Dalton and husband, Jarett of Gretna; two brothers, John Turner and wife, Martha of Wilmington and Richard Turner and wife, Deborah of Gretna; two sisters, Wanda Amos of Gretna and Carolyn Bayliss and husband, Dickie of Ridgeway; and two grandchildren, Anthony Dalton and Alyssa Dalton.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by the Rev. R.G. Rowland.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Jan
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Martha Smith
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Your and Jessica's Dad's passing. Prayers to You Two. Debra, prayers with You always.
David Brooks
Family
January 12, 2022
Deborah, so sorry to hear about Mickey. Our thoughts are with you.
Christopher Mayhew
Friend
January 12, 2022
Deborah, My deepest sympathy to you and all the family.
Kylette Johnson Duncan
January 11, 2022
I was so shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Mickey. My sincere love, sympathy, and prayers are with you all.
Kathy Eanes Hodges
Kathy Hodges
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Turner family in this time of loss. May GOD be your Fortress and Fefuge.
We met Mickey at TFC when I approached him singing "Hey Mickey, you so fine" and we began to laugh and after he retired we continued to stay in touch. He loved talking about his grandchildren and the time he had with them. Mickey was a good friend and we always shared Laughter together.
We had just talked Christmas Eve and laughed about how he was spoiling his grandchildren.
He will be missed dearly.
JOEL & KATHY WADDELL
January 11, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Turner family. Our prayers are with each one of you at this time for your great loss. May God bless all the family now & days to come.
Larry, Joyce, & Stuart Dalton
Friend
January 10, 2022
Deborah & family, I’m so sorry to hear of Mickey’s passing. You will all be in my thoughts & prayers.
Leann Hendricks
Friend
January 10, 2022
Deborah, Jessica and Brandon, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Mickey. Our prayers are with you. May God Bless and Keep You!!
Jean and Victor Brooks
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sorry to hear about Mickey. A good friend . Our Prayers go out to the family, May God bless you all.
Tom & Ann Tuck
Friend
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are of you at this time and in the days ahead. May God bless each of you now and in the days ahead.
Gail Ferguson
Friend
January 10, 2022
We are truly sorry to hear about Mickey. Prayers of comfort for his Family and Friends.
Duane and Lisa Brumfield
Friend
January 10, 2022
What a great guy! Such a joy to work with and we shared many, many laughs through the years. My heart is with the entire Turner family at this time!
Judy Pearson
Friend
January 10, 2022
Really sorry to hear about Mickey Deborah. Thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time.
Steve Nichols
January 10, 2022
With deepest sympathies and on behalf of the Hanover County Department of Economic Development we send our heartfelt condolences to the entire family!
Angie, Maria & Linwood
January 10, 2022
So sorry for yall's loss...RIP
Tim & Tracey Hines
January 10, 2022
Deborah, Johnny, Wanda T, and all the Turner family, I was sorry to hear of Mickey's passing. May God bless and comfort each of you at this difficult time and in the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rosemary Farries Seamster
Friend
January 10, 2022
Love Elizabeth and Ryan Mekkes
January 10, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
VIRGINIA BARBOUR
Acquaintance
January 10, 2022
Deborah I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray you will all be comforted during this difficult time.
Norma English
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about Mickey he was a good friend lots of memories , Prayers for all the family.
Nelson Towler
Friend
January 9, 2022
We were so sorry to hear about Mickey. Thinking and praying for peace and comfort during this very difficult time for all the family.
Bunky and Terri
Bunky and Terri Doss
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Mickey. Please know the whole family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Carolyn Haley Van Hoose
Carolyn Van Hoose
Friend
January 9, 2022
We were so sorry to hear of Mickeys passing. He was a good friend. Our thoughts and prayers will be with all of you in the days ahead.
Larry and Judy Clay
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers and sympathy for all the family
Gary and Shelby Pippin
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers and sympathy for the family
Gary and Shelby Pippin
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God bless each one of you during this time of sorrow.
Colleen Hardy
Family
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of Mickey’s passing. I got to know him and all the Turner family during my employment at Gretna Health and Rehab. I know Mickey will be missed by many. Praying for Deborah and family, and all his brothers and sisters. May Mickey Rest In Peace.
Linda Falls
Acquaintance
January 9, 2022
I'm so sorry. My thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Sharon Mayhew
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results