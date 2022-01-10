Our Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Turner family in this time of loss. May GOD be your Fortress and Fefuge.

We met Mickey at TFC when I approached him singing "Hey Mickey, you so fine" and we began to laugh and after he retired we continued to stay in touch. He loved talking about his grandchildren and the time he had with them. Mickey was a good friend and we always shared Laughter together.

We had just talked Christmas Eve and laughed about how he was spoiling his grandchildren.

He will be missed dearly.

JOEL & KATHY WADDELL

January 11, 2022