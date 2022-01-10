Mickey Vernon Turner
August 22, 1953 - January 8, 2022
Mickey Vernon Turner, age 68 of Hurt died on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence.
Born August 22, 1953 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Martin Luther Turner and Rebecca "Becky" Pickeral Turner. Mr. Turner was retired from Times Fiber. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the joys of his life and watching Little League Baseball and college softball.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah McMinnis Turner of the residence; one son, Brandon Turner and wife, Christy of Richmond; one daughter, Jessica Dalton and husband, Jarett of Gretna; two brothers, John Turner and wife, Martha of Wilmington and Richard Turner and wife, Deborah of Gretna; two sisters, Wanda Amos of Gretna and Carolyn Bayliss and husband, Dickie of Ridgeway; and two grandchildren, Anthony Dalton and Alyssa Dalton.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by the Rev. R.G. Rowland.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 10, 2022.