Mildred Crews Carter
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Mildred Crews Carter

March 28, 1930 - March 21, 2021

Mildred Crews Carter passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 28, 1930, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Louise and Charlie Crews. She was the last surviving child of ten children and was married to the late Thomas Bruce Carter.

She was an active member of the Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Mildred or "Boots" as many in the community knew her will be remembered as generous, witty, and dependable.

If there was anything that Mildred loved more than her church, it was her family, Willie Ann and Bettye Carter, both of Greensboro, N.C., Gloria (Ron) of Danville, Va., Brenda (David) of Chatham, Va., Jerry (Wanda, Tamika, Kaitlyn, Kellsey) of Danville, Va., Sara (Timothy) and Patrick, all of Chatham, Va., Monique (Eugene); Fred; Grayson (Kim and Bella), Gregory (Cristina, Lake, and Pace); extended family, Susie Harris, Ruby (Samuel) Johnson, and Margaret Whittle; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by two children, Tommie Crews and Bobby Carter.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home by Pastor Teresa Harris. Interment will follow in the Carter Memorial Gardens, 1556 Beverly Heights Road, Chatham, Va. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m.

The Carter family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Sending my sincere sympathy to the Carter family as I share this grief for your precious loved one. In our moments of deepest loss, I believe that it is a joy divine to realize that nothing compares to the blessing of having a person´s love enfold our lives. I fondly recall the happy after school days of play at Mrs. Carter´s home and her tasty meals. Hanging with Willie Ann, I was BLESSED to feel like a sister, child and friend at every visit. Thankful for these precious memories; May they forever linger.
Brenda J. Taylor-Garrison
March 25, 2021
