Mildred "Millie" Dunford McGuire
November 2, 1941 - October 28, 2020
Mildred "Millie" Dunford McGuire, 77, of Danville, went to her heavenly home on October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents at an early age and her brother.
Surviving are her loving husband, Wayne; her son, Wayne Melton (Cherie) of Danville; and daughter, Ronda Oakley (Mark) of Roxboro, N.C. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Miranda Sheldon and Megan Melton; one grandson, P.J. Oakley and two sisters, Eloise and Reva.
Millie graduated from Whitmell School in 1961. She attended Averett University, worked at C & P Telephone Company and later Dan River Mills until her retirement in 2007. She was an avid sports fan, playing multiple sports for many years. Later, she loved watching her grandson P.J. race and her special boys Connor and Cooper Hedrick play ball.
Millie had a huge heart for those in need. She drove friends to and from Dr.'s appointments when they were unable. Millie also spent many hours volunteering her time with the residents at Brookdale Danville Piedmont. She always put the needs of others before herself.
During her long battle with ovarian cancer, Millie never complained and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. Her husband Wayne stayed by her side and lovingly cared for her through her illness.
Millie was a woman of faith and was blessed with a wonderful church family at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park in Danville. Pastor Myron Bruce will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr. Suite, J, Danville, VA 24541, (434) 791-3227.
