Mrs. Mildred Henderson Solomon
June 7, 1925 - November 2, 2020
Mrs. Mildred Henderson Solomon passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Halifax County on June 7, 1925 to the late Walker and Maude McSherry Henderson and was married to the late Ernest Lawson Solomon.
Mildred was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Murray Presnell and husband, Jack of Mint Hill, N.C., Sandra S. Loftis and husband, Donald of Laurel Fork, Va. and Susan S. Brown of Lewisburg, W.Va.; grandchildren, Derek Lawson Murray and Justin Tyson Brown; great-granddaughter, Lawson Diane Murray; great-grandson, Levin Carlton Murray; sisters-in-law, Nancy Henderson and Cornelia Moore and special family friends, The Aherron family.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters making Mildred the last member of her generation.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Betty Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the graveside.
In following with the Covid-19 guidelines, face mask and social distancing are required.
The family requests those wishing to give memorials please consider Olive Branch UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Chandler, 1152 Hendricks Road, Alton, VA 24520 or Turbeville Volunteer Fire Department, 1002 Melon Road, South Boston, VA 24592.
.
The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
.
