Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Gail Kirks
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Mildred Gail Kirks

July 17, 1948 - July 2, 2021

Mildred Gail Kirks, age 72, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sovah Health- Martinsville.

Mrs. Kirks was born on July 17, 1948, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Samuel Adam Kirks and Alma Lynch Kirks. She lived her life in Danville, where she was a homemaker. Mrs. Kirks was married to Raymond Kirks who preceded her in death. She was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Kirks is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hankins (Phillip); grandchildren, Niketta Hankins and Isaac Morris; nieces, Shirley Robertson, and Susan Hall; one great niece and two great nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Adam Kirks; brothers, Amon Kirks and Glenn Kirks; and sister, Louise Tickle.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Daniel Lackey and the Reverend Austin Merricks officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the graveside.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Kirks family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Jul
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Mildred. She was very sweet and we all learned to love and respect her as a loyal customer at DQ. May God bless the family and give them the strength to make it through the passing of this sweet dear lady.
Schenita Martin DQ
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results