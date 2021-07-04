Mildred Gail Kirks
July 17, 1948 - July 2, 2021
Mildred Gail Kirks, age 72, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sovah Health- Martinsville.
Mrs. Kirks was born on July 17, 1948, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Samuel Adam Kirks and Alma Lynch Kirks. She lived her life in Danville, where she was a homemaker. Mrs. Kirks was married to Raymond Kirks who preceded her in death. She was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Kirks is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hankins (Phillip); grandchildren, Niketta Hankins and Isaac Morris; nieces, Shirley Robertson, and Susan Hall; one great niece and two great nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Adam Kirks; brothers, Amon Kirks and Glenn Kirks; and sister, Louise Tickle.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Daniel Lackey and the Reverend Austin Merricks officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
