Sammy, Janice, Chuck and family, it is with much sadness that I have learned of your sweet mother gaining her angel wings. Growing up in the neighborhood, going to the same church, being friends as an adult, all gave us a friend for life. She was a true Christian and southern lady in every sense of the word. Every time I pass the house, I think of her. I know each of you will miss her and cherish your memories and time spent with her. She helped me many times with sewing projects. We still have the handmade ornaments she made the children at church every Christmas. Mildred will be missed by so many. Joan Smart Bradford

Joan and Steve Bradford June 29, 2021