Mildred Walker Thomas
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Mildred Walker Thomas

March 20, 1927 - June 24, 2021

Mildred Walker Thomas passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter by her side on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the age of 94, in Naples, Fla. Born in Purley, N.C., to the late William Henry Walker and Maude Adams Walker, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Snead Thomas. Mildred was the youngest and last survivor of nine children, predeceased by brothers, Willie Walker, Turner Walker, Jimmy Walker and Jeff Walker, and sisters, Evelyn Hall, Ellen Brumfield, Ada Pleasant, and Mabel Paschal. She is survived by her son, Samuel S. Thomas Jr. of Danville; daughter, Janice Thomas Rawley (Chuck) of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons, six cherished great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mildred was a doting grandmother, affectionately known as Ma, to Thomas Walker Rawley (Lindsey) of Marietta, Ga., and William David Rawley (Kris) of Louisville, Ky. She was the extremely proud great-grandmother of Emma Clare, Kathryn Millie (her namesake), and Harper Avery Rawley of Marietta, and Lila Ray, Harvey Gus, and Conrad Louis Rawley of Louisville.

Mildred and Snead Thomas founded Superior Heating and Air in 1951. Their son, Sammy bought the business in 1996 when they retired. Mildred and Snead built one of the first homes on Grove Park Circle in 1956, where she lived for 59 years, all the while enjoying her neighbors' company and friendship. Mildred was an accomplished seamstress and found solace in creating hand-made quilts. She was a devout Christian and long-time member of Main Street Methodist Church, and upon its closing, a devoted member of Moseley Memorial Methodist Church. Mildred spent her life in Danville except for the past six years when she relocated to Naples, Fla. to be with her daughter. Her priorities were God, family, friends, neighbors, and service to her church and community. Her love of each was unconditional.

Mildred never met a stranger and had a positive attitude about life until her last breath. At The Chateau at Moorings Park in Naples, where she spent her last years, she was known as the "Queen Mother", loved and respected by all. Her sense of humor and quick wit were characteristics until the end. She played a mean game of poker and taught her young grandsons the finer tips of the game during hours of penny ante. Mildred was a beautiful soul who enriched the lives of all who knew her. She leaves a strong legacy of faith, love, forgiveness, friendship, and service, and will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later time. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Mildred Thomas to the Danville YMCA at 215 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24540, or www.ymcadanville.org.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My family and I are so sad to hear of Mildred´s passing! She was a bright light in church my entire childhood!! I looked forward to seeing her every visit home and in later years she never lost her signature sense of humor and fun!! She will be missed here on earth, but surely her strong faith has taken her right to side of our Savior where she has no doubt started a very lively party! Prayers and love sent to your family!!
Jennifer Tate
Friend
July 11, 2021
Sammy and Janice, I am so sorry to hear about Mildred, she was one of many Mothers to me. I enjoyed sitting in her kitchen and talking while eating some of her fabulous Strawberry cake! Nothing but good memories. May the peace of the Lord comfort your hearts in this time of grief. Love, Mike
Mike Boswell
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sammy, Janice, Chuck and family, it is with much sadness that I have learned of your sweet mother gaining her angel wings. Growing up in the neighborhood, going to the same church, being friends as an adult, all gave us a friend for life. She was a true Christian and southern lady in every sense of the word. Every time I pass the house, I think of her. I know each of you will miss her and cherish your memories and time spent with her. She helped me many times with sewing projects. We still have the handmade ornaments she made the children at church every Christmas. Mildred will be missed by so many. Joan Smart Bradford
Joan and Steve Bradford
June 29, 2021
Sincere sympathy Sammy.
John Hudson
Friend
June 29, 2021
Janice your mom was so sweet. She came to Terry's mom's funeral just because she met her at the nursing home. We know how much she will be missed ! We send our love,
Terry Riddle and Dale Riddle
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sammy, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family in the loss of your mom. May God hold you all close in his comfort and care during this sad time. My sympathy, your friend, Daryl
Daryl Rigney
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sammy, Janice & family, I offer my condolences on hearing the passing of one great person and I pray Almighty God will give you strength each day ahead. The band of angels in heaven have a new member, which will make the reunion with Snead even greater. Cherish the many memories you have, as will I. in sympathy... Charles.
Charlie W. Adams, II
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results