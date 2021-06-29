Mildred Walker Thomas
March 20, 1927 - June 24, 2021
Mildred Walker Thomas passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter by her side on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the age of 94, in Naples, Fla. Born in Purley, N.C., to the late William Henry Walker and Maude Adams Walker, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Snead Thomas. Mildred was the youngest and last survivor of nine children, predeceased by brothers, Willie Walker, Turner Walker, Jimmy Walker and Jeff Walker, and sisters, Evelyn Hall, Ellen Brumfield, Ada Pleasant, and Mabel Paschal. She is survived by her son, Samuel S. Thomas Jr. of Danville; daughter, Janice Thomas Rawley (Chuck) of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons, six cherished great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mildred was a doting grandmother, affectionately known as Ma, to Thomas Walker Rawley (Lindsey) of Marietta, Ga., and William David Rawley (Kris) of Louisville, Ky. She was the extremely proud great-grandmother of Emma Clare, Kathryn Millie (her namesake), and Harper Avery Rawley of Marietta, and Lila Ray, Harvey Gus, and Conrad Louis Rawley of Louisville.
Mildred and Snead Thomas founded Superior Heating and Air in 1951. Their son, Sammy bought the business in 1996 when they retired. Mildred and Snead built one of the first homes on Grove Park Circle in 1956, where she lived for 59 years, all the while enjoying her neighbors' company and friendship. Mildred was an accomplished seamstress and found solace in creating hand-made quilts. She was a devout Christian and long-time member of Main Street Methodist Church, and upon its closing, a devoted member of Moseley Memorial Methodist Church. Mildred spent her life in Danville except for the past six years when she relocated to Naples, Fla. to be with her daughter. Her priorities were God, family, friends, neighbors, and service to her church and community. Her love of each was unconditional.
Mildred never met a stranger and had a positive attitude about life until her last breath. At The Chateau at Moorings Park in Naples, where she spent her last years, she was known as the "Queen Mother", loved and respected by all. Her sense of humor and quick wit were characteristics until the end. She played a mean game of poker and taught her young grandsons the finer tips of the game during hours of penny ante. Mildred was a beautiful soul who enriched the lives of all who knew her. She leaves a strong legacy of faith, love, forgiveness, friendship, and service, and will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later time. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Mildred Thomas to the Danville YMCA at 215 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24540, or www.ymcadanville.org
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 29, 2021.