Munsey Jones
March 16, 1944 - November 6, 2020
Munsey Robert Jones Jr., 76, of 4084 Stoney Mill Road, Danville, Va., went home to be with Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020, after being in declining health for the past two months.
Munsey was born on March 16, 1944, in Wytheville, Va., son of the late Munsey Robert Jones Sr. and Edith Lois Smith. He had worked for the United Parcel Service as a driver for 32 years prior to his retirement. He was the very first person hired for the Danville UPS office in Danville, Va. Munsey was a member of the Brush Arbor Baptist Church, where he had served as Sunday school superintendent, choir member and was a former deacon. He was also a member of the Fisherman Club at St. Johns U.M.C. and a member of three camper clubs.
On August 24, 1962, Munsey married Judith Wiles Jones, who survives of the residence.
Munsey is also survived by one daughter, Cheryl Jones Snow (Michael) of Chatham, Va.; one son, Stacy Jones of Buchanan, Va.; three grandchildren, Ryan Snow, Addison Jones and Braden Jones; two great-grandchildren, Kayley and Kaden Snow; one sister, Delores Andrews (Allen) of Greensboro, N.C.; and one brother, Dennis Smith (Donna) of Greensboro, N.C. Munsey was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral services for Munsey will be conducted on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel by the Rev. Jim Currin and the Rev. Jody Pollard. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times they will be at the residence, 4084 Stoney Mill Road, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Jones family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 8, 2020.