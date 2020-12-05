Myrtle W. DeeringAugust 26, 1931 - December 4, 2020Graveside rites for Mrs. Myrtle W. Deering of Axton, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Deering Family Cemetery with Pastor John Breedlove, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours and graveside rites.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.