February 1, 1930 - October 14, 2020



Nadine Wright Thomasson, 90, of Calabash, N.C., died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Danville, Va., on February 1, 1930, the daughter of late Charlie Miles Wright and Alice Cockram Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Scott Thomasson; and two sons, Kenneth Dale Thomasson, and Dennis Daryl Thomasson.

Mrs. Thomasson was a member of Calabash Presbyterian Church. She taught art in the Danville Public School System, as well taught art in her home studio; and was a former President of the Danville, Va., Art League. She graduated from Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Del. Mrs. Thomasson also graduated from Averett University in Danville, Va.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Scott Thomasson of Calabash, N.C.; two sons, Miles McCauley Thomasson (Brenda) of High Point, N.C., and Rodney Kevin Thomasson of Sunset Beach, N.C.; and grandchildren, Joshua Thomasson, Angela Holifield, and Brooke Elliott.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at State Line Baptist Church in Danville, Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to state line baptist church, 651 holland Rd, Danville Va., 24541.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calabash Presbyterian Church, 8820 Old Georgetown Rd. SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468; or to Community Home Care and Hospice of Bellville, 497 Olde Waterford Way, Suite 208, Belville, NC 28451.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 23, 2020.