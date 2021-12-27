Nancy Burnette Dean
Nancy Burnette Dean of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born on April 1, 1938, to the late Sally Ann Gauldin Burnette Carter and the late Jessie Lee Burnette in Danville, Virginia.
Nancy worked as a lab technician for Dupont Inc. She is survived by her son, Steve Dean of Danville, Virginia; her daughter, Tina Francis (Vernon) of Danville, Virginia; her brother, Charles Burnette (Jean) of Danville, Virginia; her sisters, Patsy Scearce of Danville, Virginia, and Brenda Burnett (Danny) of Danville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Heather and Brandon; and her great-grandchildren, Brady, Landon, and Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Burnette and her sister, Sylvia Shoe.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' West End chapel with Pastor Alton Bartee officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Dean family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 27, 2021.