Nancy McSherry Henderson
Nancy McSherry Henderson, 90, of Alton, Va., widow of William Edgar Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Born on September 1, 1930, in Person Co., N.C., she was the daughter of the late Clyde William and Thelma Taylor McSherry.
Nancy was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking for others. She was employed by James I. Pritchett, for over 40 years. After her retirement, she loved being able to take numerous trips, often with friends from the Caswell County Senior Center. Many times you could find Nancy on her lawn mower, mowing her yard. She loved her family especially her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Leigh Henderson and Sherry Abbott; three grandchildren, Paige Patrick, and husband, Gary, Joshua Eggleston and Taylor Henderson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, June Soyars and Peggy Coleman.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Taylor, Rudy, and Clyde McSherry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Sylvia and Amanda.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Christian Church, 455 Cunningham Rd., Semora, NC 27343. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Turbeville Volunteer Fire Department, 1002 Melon Rd, South Boston, VA 24592 or to Sentara Halifax Hospice and Palliative Care, C/O Carolyn Cook, 2204 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Henderson family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 18, 2021.