Nancy Sue Austin McMinnis
Nancy Sue Austin McMinnis, 77, passed away on Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on November 18, 1943 in Danville, Va. a daughter of the late James Carol Austin and Mary Rawlins Austin.
Nancy Sue was a graduate of the Danville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She was employed with Danville Memorial Hospital until 1972. She later worked part-time at Internal Medicine Associates, Roman Eagle Healthcare and Piney Forest Healthcare. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
On February 6, 1971 she married Donald B. McMinnis who survives of the home. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Harrelson.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; two sons, Donald Edward McMinnis of Ringgold, Va. and Dennis Helms and his wife, Renita, of Monroe, N.C.; a daughter, Susan McMinnis Blevins of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a sister, Virginia Nelson of Danville; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Austin Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery on the Park Springs Road.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the McMinnis family. Please sign the guestbook on line at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.