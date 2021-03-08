Nannie "Nellie" Coleman Stallings
December 28, 1927 - March 5, 2021
Mrs. Nannie "Nellie" Coleman Stallings, age 93, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House.
She was born on December 28, 1927, in Leaksville, N.C., to the late Henry Bryant Coleman and Nannie Belle Duggins Coleman.
Before her retirement, Mrs. Stallings worked at Dan River Mills for 42 years, as an inspector. Also, she was a demo representative for 16 years. She was a member of Sheldon Baptist Church for 62 years, where she was the choir director for 40 years and a former Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice McFarling Murphy; grandchildren, Jennifer McFarling Johnson (Joel) and April McFarling; great-grandchildren, Seth Aaron Johnson, Saige Elizabeth Johnson, and Fallan Grace Thomas; and special family, Sandra Griffin and Alma Sue Burke
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stallings was predeceased by her husband, Otis Stallings; son, James Otis Stallings Jr. "Jimi;" brother, George Henry Coleman; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Mildred Coleman Cobbler, and Kathleen C. Gammon Terry.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Sheldon Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Anderson, Dale Herndon and Leroy Phelps officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Commonwealth Senior Living Endowment Scholarship, 1111 Main St. Danville, VA, 24541.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Stallings family.
