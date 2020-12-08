Naomi Pounds Harris
Naomi Pounds Harris, 83, of 271 Arnett Blvd., Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence.
Born June 8, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Luther and Cleola Jones Pounds. She was married to the late Richard Henry Harris.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak, viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harris Family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 8, 2020.