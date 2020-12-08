Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Naomi Pounds Harris
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Naomi Pounds Harris

Naomi Pounds Harris, 83, of 271 Arnett Blvd., Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence.

Born June 8, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Luther and Cleola Jones Pounds. She was married to the late Richard Henry Harris.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak, viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harris Family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With heartfelt sympathy, I send my condolences to the family of Sis. Harris. I pray your strength during this time.
Rev. Darlene Ward (Logan)
December 23, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Harris family, and friends ! Sorry for your loss.
Damone Garland
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results