Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Naomi Williams Houser
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Naomi Williams Houser

Naomi Houser, age 95, passed away peacefully at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House in Rockville, Md., on June 25, 2021.

A committed public school teacher in Pittsylvania County, Va., she initially taught English and then pioneered a federal Title I high school reading program that targeted students with undeveloped reading skills. After retiring in 1992, she consistently encountered former students who said she had steadied them, believed in them, and turned their lives around.

Mrs. Houser was born Naomi Glenn Williams on June 2, 1926, to James Floyd and Martha Jane Butcher Williams of Keeling. Her husband, Thomas P. Houser Jr. "Tom", the radio voice of George Washington High School football and basketball for many years, and himself a high school teacher and assistant principal, predeceased her in 1997.

Mrs. Houser lived most of her adult life at their farm in Keeling, Va., close to the farms of her brothers, Leland (Audrey) Williams, Julian (Mae) Williams, and Burnell (Frances) Williams. All of these, in addition to sister, Thelma (James) Hunt of Danville, and brothers, Garland Williams of Keeling, and Wendell (Betty) Williams of Athens, Ga., also predeceased her. It was a great joy for Mrs. Houser to live in the community with so many of her siblings and their children, her nieces and nephews.

Post-retirement, Mrs. Houser enjoyed reading, counted cross-stitch, and crossword puzzles, but spent much of her time investing in family. Over the years, she committed many hours to individual family members when they needed her there – from providing a home on her farm for her disabled brother, to providing stability to grandchildren, to filling a freezer with garden vegetables for another who was tight financially.

Children are Debra (Jeff) Roberts of Gaithersburg, Md., Donna Mellis of Midlothian, Thomas P. (Sara) Houser III of Roanoke, and Scott (Susan) Houser of Keeling. 17 grandchildren are Jennifer (John) Biddison of Rockville Md., Michael Roberts (Liz Santos) of Washington, D.C., Jason Roberts of Warrenton, Laura (S.R.) Sidarth of Falls Church, Stephen (Lindsey) Roberts of Southern Pines, N.C., Rebecca (Zach) Suralik of Glenside, Pa., Daniel (Sarah) Roberts of Rockville, Md., Johanna Mellis (Greg Mason) of King of Prussia, Pa., Jonathan Mellis (Victoria Borkey) of Richmond, Jay Houser (Margaret Davies) of Hinesville, Ga., Katie Houser (Tim Jennings) of Wilmington, N.C., Caitlyn (Aric) Palazzola of Roanoke, Lauren (Greg) Juanarena of Midlothian, and Julie, Jessica, Amber and Nathan Riddle of Keeling, Va. Mrs. Houser's 21 great-grandchildren called her GGma and were very precious to her.

Norris Funeral Services is honored to serve the family with Mrs. Houser's funeral at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at its Mt. Hermon location. The family will receive friends there from 2 until 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Burial Park.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Jul
2
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
It saddens me to see this so much! I worked with Garland while at Oak Grove for many years. I made many calls to "Naomi" because Garland continued to make a weekly grocery list for her. I loved Garland, Leland, Burnell, Mrs. Houser, Mrs. Hunt (he always told "Thelma" to bring both of us a piece of chocolate pie). Bless your family in the days to come. Mrs. Houser was a blessing to me for many years. Her love for Garland was tremendous and so was my admiration for this amazing woman!
Robin Young
July 1, 2021
Dear Family, We were sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mother was a wonderful lady. She lived her faith and loved her church family. We are praying that God will give each of you comfort and strength during this difficult time. Deepest sympathy, Cathy and Dennis
Cathy Wells Rutledge
July 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear this. I know the sadness of this loss. My mother really enjoyed talking to Mrs. Houser. Once, back in the days when you would get a busy signal, I tried calling Mom. Again. Again. And again. After almost ninety minutes, Mom´s phone finally rang and when she answered, I asked "who were you taking to?" "Oh, that was Naomi." You all have my sympathy during this time.
Scott Weatherford
June 30, 2021
Mrs. Houser was my 6th grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in 1956. She was the best teacher! Sorry to hear about her passing.
Robert Jennings
School
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results