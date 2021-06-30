Naomi Williams HouserNaomi Houser, age 95, passed away peacefully at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House in Rockville, Md., on June 25, 2021.A committed public school teacher in Pittsylvania County, Va., she initially taught English and then pioneered a federal Title I high school reading program that targeted students with undeveloped reading skills. After retiring in 1992, she consistently encountered former students who said she had steadied them, believed in them, and turned their lives around.Mrs. Houser was born Naomi Glenn Williams on June 2, 1926, to James Floyd and Martha Jane Butcher Williams of Keeling. Her husband, Thomas P. Houser Jr. "Tom", the radio voice of George Washington High School football and basketball for many years, and himself a high school teacher and assistant principal, predeceased her in 1997.Mrs. Houser lived most of her adult life at their farm in Keeling, Va., close to the farms of her brothers, Leland (Audrey) Williams, Julian (Mae) Williams, and Burnell (Frances) Williams. All of these, in addition to sister, Thelma (James) Hunt of Danville, and brothers, Garland Williams of Keeling, and Wendell (Betty) Williams of Athens, Ga., also predeceased her. It was a great joy for Mrs. Houser to live in the community with so many of her siblings and their children, her nieces and nephews.Post-retirement, Mrs. Houser enjoyed reading, counted cross-stitch, and crossword puzzles, but spent much of her time investing in family. Over the years, she committed many hours to individual family members when they needed her there – from providing a home on her farm for her disabled brother, to providing stability to grandchildren, to filling a freezer with garden vegetables for another who was tight financially.Children are Debra (Jeff) Roberts of Gaithersburg, Md., Donna Mellis of Midlothian, Thomas P. (Sara) Houser III of Roanoke, and Scott (Susan) Houser of Keeling. 17 grandchildren are Jennifer (John) Biddison of Rockville Md., Michael Roberts (Liz Santos) of Washington, D.C., Jason Roberts of Warrenton, Laura (S.R.) Sidarth of Falls Church, Stephen (Lindsey) Roberts of Southern Pines, N.C., Rebecca (Zach) Suralik of Glenside, Pa., Daniel (Sarah) Roberts of Rockville, Md., Johanna Mellis (Greg Mason) of King of Prussia, Pa., Jonathan Mellis (Victoria Borkey) of Richmond, Jay Houser (Margaret Davies) of Hinesville, Ga., Katie Houser (Tim Jennings) of Wilmington, N.C., Caitlyn (Aric) Palazzola of Roanoke, Lauren (Greg) Juanarena of Midlothian, and Julie, Jessica, Amber and Nathan Riddle of Keeling, Va. Mrs. Houser's 21 great-grandchildren called her GGma and were very precious to her.Norris Funeral Services is honored to serve the family with Mrs. Houser's funeral at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at its Mt. Hermon location. The family will receive friends there from 2 until 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Burial Park.