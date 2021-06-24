Naomi Ellen Alderman Scarboro



May 15, 1922 - February 13, 2021



Naomi Ellen Alderman Scarboro of Roanoke passed away on Friday, February 13, 2021. She was born in Hillsville, Virginia on May 15, 1922, daughter of the late Henry Alderman and the late Toia Alderman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Scarboro and her brothers, Jimmy Alderman and Evins Alderman.



She is survived by her son, Howard L. Scarboro and his wife, Beverly Voigt of Roanoke; her grandson, Lee Scarboro of Denver, Colorado and her three great-grandchildren, Amanda, Phillip and Regan.



Naomi grew up and attended school in Danville and went to work in the cotton mill at an early age to help support her family. In 1945, she married Army Air Corps Master Sargent Scarboro who had told his brother, the first time he saw her, "That's the girl I'm going to marry." They were members of Schoolfield Methodist Church in Danville for nearly six decades until his passing and Naomi's relocation to Lynchburg and later to Roanoke.



Naomi enjoyed going to dances with her husband. They were very good dancers. She played golf with her family and friends and was a skilled seamstress in fashioning garments and beautiful quilts. Her other hobbies included ceramics and oil painting. She was good at those to



A graveside service will be held for Naomi at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her remains will be interred there between those of her husband and mother.



