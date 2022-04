Neal Glenn GilliamNeal Glenn Gilliam, 69, walked into the light and the arms of our Savior Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.Neal was born on March 6, 1953, in Providence, North Carolina, a son of the late James Woodrow Gilliam and the late Una Garrison Gilliam. He grew up in Shady Grove United Methodist Church. He was retired, but had previously owned a successful telecommunications business. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker with a lifelong love of sports, and will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and loyalty as a friend.Neal was a devoted husband, loving father, and will be missed by his family and many friends in the community. He is survived by his wife, Laura Gilliam; son Matthew Chase Gilliam; and brother Larry Wayne Gilliam.Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home in Danville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to Tunstall Fire & Rescue in Neal's honor.Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Gilliam family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com