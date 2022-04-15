Neal Glenn Gilliam
Neal Glenn Gilliam, 69, walked into the light and the arms of our Savior Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
Neal was born on March 6, 1953, in Providence, North Carolina, a son of the late James Woodrow Gilliam and the late Una Garrison Gilliam. He grew up in Shady Grove United Methodist Church. He was retired, but had previously owned a successful telecommunications business. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker with a lifelong love of sports, and will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and loyalty as a friend.
Neal was a devoted husband, loving father, and will be missed by his family and many friends in the community. He is survived by his wife, Laura Gilliam; son Matthew Chase Gilliam; and brother Larry Wayne Gilliam.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home in Danville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to Tunstall Fire & Rescue in Neal's honor.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Gilliam family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 15, 2022.