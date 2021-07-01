Menu
Neal Jackson Gregory
Neal Jackson Gregory

Neal Jackson Gregory, 73, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born in Danville, Va. on April 22, 1948, to Hazel Reynolds Gregory and the late Buford Spencer Gregory. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his stepson, Troy S. Hobson.

Neal is survived by his mother Hazel; his loving wife, Elaine K. Gregory; daughter, Valorie Barkley (Gregg); stepdaughter, Amy Register; sister, Betty Major; brother, Tommy Lee Gregory and grandchildren: Christopher McPhetridge, Christin McPhetridge, Brendan Register, Aidan Register, Brianna Deoudes, Emma Barkley and Angus Hobson.

Neal proudly served his country in the Navy. He retired as an electrician with 40 years of service and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was an avid gardener and a man of many talents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mt. View Cemetery in Ridgeway Virginia, with Pastors Michael Lewis and Michael Hearp officiating. The family will receive friends at the Ridgeway United Methodist Church immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Martinsville Henry Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 1002, Collinsville, VA 24078; or the Ridgeway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 78, Ridgeway, VA 24148.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 1, 2021.
Elaine. I am so sorry to hear about your husband. I am praying for you and your family. I am a friend of Betty's . She told me. God Bless You and Your Family.
Bonnie Huff
Other
July 3, 2021
So sorry to heat about Neal, he was a good friend to us. May God bless you all
Brenda Kaye Jefferson Clinton Jefferson
Friend
July 2, 2021
Amy and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your stepdad. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Wagoner
Friend
July 1, 2021
