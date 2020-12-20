Nellie "Nell" Jenkins Britton
January 30, 1935 - December 16, 2020
Nellie "Nell "Britton, age 85, passed away at her home in Danville, Va., on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born on January 30, 1935, to the late Bessie Ann Jenkins. She was predeceased by her husband, James Godwin Britton. She was born in Roanoke Rapids prior to moving to Danville, Va., and was married on her birthday at the age of 18.
She worked several years at Danville Memorial Hospital as an operating room technician. In 1988, she began working at Danville Regional Medical Center as a laboratory courier; she continued to work in that position for 13 years. She was loved by all that met her. She was a member of the Garden Club for many years. She was also a member of The American Legion Auxiliary, Post 325.
Nell is survived by one daughter, Angel Dishman and her husband, David; and two sons, Retired Master State Trooper James "Tony" Anthony Britton and his wife, Ginger, and Victor "Vic" Keith Britton and partner, Kim. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Amber-Dawn Davis and husband, Stephen, Gabriella Danielle Odum and husband, Donnie, Joshua David Dishman, Christopher Britton, Matthew Britton, Sarah Britton. She is also survived by 11 great- grandchildren.
Nell enjoyed 37 Royal Caribbean cruises, flowers, cardinals, and a deep love for her great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service was held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends at the residence, 116 Westwood Ct., Windsor Heights, Danville, VA 24541.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Danville Humane Society in her honor.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Britton family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.