Nellie Stoots
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Nellie Stoots

August 4, 1937 - March 22, 2022

Nellie C. Stoots, 84, passed away peacefully at her home 2325 Seamster Road, Providence, NC 27315. She was born in Caswell County on August 4, 1937 to the late Arthur and Gracie Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Eddie Collins of Danville, Va., Jenny Rich of Shallotte, N.C. (Buddy), and Janell Yeatts of Providence, N.C. (Dennis). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. Nellie retired from the textile industries before her decline in health, and she was also a greeter for Walmart. She was of the Baptist Faith. Her passion was spending time with her family, she loved to read, cook, and plant her flowers. She never met a stranger, she was always willing to give and help anyone she could. She thrived on putting a smile on everyone's face.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Melvin Collins, and her brother, Arthur Taylor Jr. She leaves behind her siblings, Thomas Taylor, James Taylor, Alice Angle, and Evelyn Lowe, along with her special friends Brenda Heffinger, and Patsy Hawker.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel in Danville, Va. with the Rev. Darrell Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel and at other times at her home.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you help someone of your choice in her honor.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Stoots family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Norris Funeral Services

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
