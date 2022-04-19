Neva Davis Scearce
June 20, 1929 - April 17, 2022
Neva Davis Scearce, 92, formerly of Danville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Morning after a decline in health for the past six months.
Born on June 20, 1929 in the Vandola Community, she was the youngest daughter of the late Bennie Field Davis and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Moss Davis.
Neva lived all of life in the Vandola and Bachelors Hall Communities and retired from Dan River Mills. She was active member of Vandola Baptist Church where she served faithfully as choir director, Sunday School director, and member of the fellowship Sunday School class. She also lead Vandola's senior group, the Keenagers for many years. Her hidden talent was writing and she enjoyed writing about those she loved, special memories, and especially about her childhood and life on the farm. She was an excellent cook and was best known for her fried pies, chocolate pie, coconut cake, and biscuits.
On February 4, 1961, she married Melvin Trotter Scearce, who passed away on November 12, 2004.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann S. Weatherford (Ashley), Tammy S. Curling (David); six grandchildren, Michelle Helms, John Ashley Weatherford, Nicole Stargardt (Jay), Andrew Curling (Bethany), Daniel Curling (Jessica), and Benjamin Curling (Samantha); and 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley Helms, Katie Helms, Emileah Weatherford, Braeleigh Weatherford, Tucker Stargardt, Ava Stargardt, Brayden Curling, Mason Curling, Lincoln Curling, Grayson Curling, and Kinley Curling.
Neva was the last survivor of her generation being predeceased by five sisters, Esther Lee Yeaman, Lynwood Davis, Pearlie Davis, Frances Powell, Erma "Jack" Hagood, and two brothers, Benjamin Davis and R. Sanford Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Vandola Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Bortz officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Vandola Baptist Church or to Bachelors Hall Fire Dept.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Sceacrce family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 19, 2022.