Norman Calloway



May 28, 1947 - March 8, 2021



Mr. Norman Calloway, 73, of Java, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Danville SOVAH Health.



He was born on May 28, 1947 in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late Doctor Green and Cathrine Glass Calloway. In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by a brother, Clevester; a sister: Fannie, and a grandson, DaMarcus Calloway.



He was a member of Shockoe Baptist Church.



He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Calloway of Ellicott City, Md., Kassandra Calloway, of Java and Letitia Calloway, of Brosville; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Willie of Capital Heights, Md., Edward (Mary), of Danville, David (Shirley), of Java, and Thomas (Nina), of Elkton; five sisters, Velma Chase (Eric), of Landover, Md., Stella Calloway, of Java, Emma Dixon, of Blairs, Deborah Coles (Milburn), of Louisa, and Adelaide Johnson (James), of Richmond; three aunts, Gladys Dixon, of Philadelphia, Pa., Juliette Dixon, of Washington, D.C., and Mary Calloway, Chatham, Va.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m., in Shockoe Church Cemetery, Java, Virginia with the Rev. Raymond Ramsey, officiating.



Viewing will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.



Due to COVID-19 we ask that you follow all guide lines, staying six feet apart, and wearing your mask at all times.



Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Calloway family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 12, 2021.