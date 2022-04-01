Ollie Bobbitt Jr.



May 24, 1940 - March 30, 2022



Ollie H Bobbitt Jr., 81, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, peacefully in his home in Mt. Hermon, Danville.



A vistitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1428 W Main St. Danville, Va. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Norris Funeral Services



3995 FRANKLIN TURNPIKE



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 1, 2022.