Ollie Bobbitt Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Ollie Bobbitt Jr.

May 24, 1940 - March 30, 2022

Ollie H Bobbitt Jr., 81, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, peacefully in his home in Mt. Hermon, Danville.

A vistitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1428 W Main St. Danville, Va. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Norris Funeral Services

3995 FRANKLIN TURNPIKE
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 1, 2022.
