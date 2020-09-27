Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ora Florence Irby Blanks
Ora Florence Irby Blanks

August 21, 2020

Ora Florence Irby Blanks went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 21, 2020, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1212 Grit Road, Hurt, VA 24563. Ora would like her lasting memorial to be prayer for the Lost.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.