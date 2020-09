Ora Florence Irby BlanksAugust 21, 2020Ora Florence Irby Blanks went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 21, 2020, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church.The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer's Association , 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1212 Grit Road, Hurt, VA 24563. Ora would like her lasting memorial to be prayer for the Lost.Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.