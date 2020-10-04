Otey Bennett
March 24, 1939 - September 30, 2020
Otey William Bennett, 81, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Otey was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on March 24, 1939, a son of the late Lester Earle Bennett and Elizabeth Young Bennett.
Otey retired from the City of Danville Public Works Department after 33 years of service. He was a charter member of Westover Baptist Church. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and his beagles.
On March 28, 1959, he married Sylvia Scruggs Bennett, who passed on January 31, 2015.
Survivors include two sisters, Lottie B. Moss (Willie) and Nell B. Slayton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife; brothers, L. D., Bill, and Harold Bennett; and sisters, Doris B. Norcutt, Lucille B. Perkins, Jeanette B. Pruitt, and Alma B. Joseph, predeceased him.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by Dr. Doug Barber.
The family would like to thank Genevieve Gregory for caring for Otey these last years.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Bennett family.
