Patricia Poteat Glenn
Patricia Poteat Glenn, 79, of Danville, passed away at her home on the morning of Thursday, June 17, 2021 after a four year decline in health.
Born on February 5, 1942 in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Otis and Myrtle (Goodson) Poteat.
She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Omer Lee Glenn Jr. and is survived by her only child, Ann Glenn Richardson of Danville; three grandchildren, Christopher, Ashby, and Rebecca Richardson; and one great-grandchild, Cole Griffin.
Mrs. Glenn was a graduate of George Washington High School and Averett College, and she was a member of West Main Baptist Church. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who selflessly devoted her time to her family and community.
The family is planning a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, they kindly suggest memorial contributions be made to The Danville Life Saving Crew or West Main Baptist Church.
