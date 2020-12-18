Shocked to learn about this today. Mrs Witcher taught my daughter Sherry in 1st grade at Danville Christian School. She was such a great influence to her & our family! We have remained friends thru the years & met up many times out eating & always enjoyed our chats. With the pandemic hadn´t seen her lately but did recieve a beautiful Christmas card from her just last week! My love & prayers go out to her husband & Patrick & Vincent! Will certainly miss her & her precious friendship. Deepest Sympathy!!

Patsy Wilkerson December 18, 2020