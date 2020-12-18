Patricia Anne Harris Witcher
July 6, 1935 - December 15, 2020
Patricia Anne Harris Witcher, 85, of 1127 Carter Trail, Sutherlin, Va., was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mrs. Witcher was born in Danville, Va., on July 6, 1935, daughter of the late Opal B. Harris and Pattie Glidewell Harris. She received her Master's degree in education from Averett College and taught elementary school.
On June 7, 1959, she married The Reverend Averett Witcher, who survives of the residence. Mrs. Witcher was a faithful servant of God. She stood by her husband through his ministries. They faithful served the Glenwood community, pastoring at Glenwood Baptist Church for a number of years. She took care of her family, friends, neighbors and community and was considered an angel by all that knew her.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her loving sons, Vincent Averett Witcher and Patrick Harris Witcher, both of Sutherlin, Va.; sister, Barbara Moorefield (Charles) of Ringgold, Va.; brother, Windol Harris (Mary) of Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Carl Burger officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friend prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Witcher family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 18, 2020.