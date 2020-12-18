Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Anne Harris Witcher
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Patricia Anne Harris Witcher

July 6, 1935 - December 15, 2020

Patricia Anne Harris Witcher, 85, of 1127 Carter Trail, Sutherlin, Va., was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Mrs. Witcher was born in Danville, Va., on July 6, 1935, daughter of the late Opal B. Harris and Pattie Glidewell Harris. She received her Master's degree in education from Averett College and taught elementary school.

On June 7, 1959, she married The Reverend Averett Witcher, who survives of the residence. Mrs. Witcher was a faithful servant of God. She stood by her husband through his ministries. They faithful served the Glenwood community, pastoring at Glenwood Baptist Church for a number of years. She took care of her family, friends, neighbors and community and was considered an angel by all that knew her.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her loving sons, Vincent Averett Witcher and Patrick Harris Witcher, both of Sutherlin, Va.; sister, Barbara Moorefield (Charles) of Ringgold, Va.; brother, Windol Harris (Mary) of Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Carl Burger officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park.

The family will receive friend prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Witcher family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Shocked to learn about this today. Mrs Witcher taught my daughter Sherry in 1st grade at Danville Christian School. She was such a great influence to her & our family! We have remained friends thru the years & met up many times out eating & always enjoyed our chats. With the pandemic hadn´t seen her lately but did recieve a beautiful Christmas card from her just last week! My love & prayers go out to her husband & Patrick & Vincent! Will certainly miss her & her precious friendship. Deepest Sympathy!!
Patsy Wilkerson
December 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Witcher. She was my 3rd grade teacher at Danville Christian School and a positive influence at an early age with her kind, caring way of teaching. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of loss.
Stuart Yeaman
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results