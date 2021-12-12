Peggy Hughes LewisMay 31, 1937 - December 7, 2021Peggy Hughes Lewis, age 84, of Danville, Va., went home to be with her heavenly father on December 7, 2021, at SOVAH Health Danville in Danville, Va. She was born on May 31, 1937, in Grundy, Va., to the late Jennings Hughes and Emily Tucker Hughes.Peggy was a homemaker, and she loved doting on her grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was also a member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, John Lewis, David Lewis, and Kimberly Lewis Wilson; grandchildren: Ashley Lewis Nix, Zachary Lewis, Adam Wilson, and Amber Wilson; great-grandchildren, Cristian Nix, Camron Nix, and Seth Lewis; and sister, Nancy Robertson.In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Donald Lewis; and siblings, Marie McDowell and Charles Hughes.The family would like to express their sincere graditude to the staff of Roman Eagle for their kindness and dedication, and a special thank you to Brenda Bass for the care and companionship given to Peggy at home prior to her stay at Roman Eagle.Due to Covid precautions, a private service will be held at a later date.Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lewis family.Please feel free to sign the online condolences atBarker Funeral Home, Inc.2025 North Main Street