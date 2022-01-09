Percy Edward Thomas Jr.
July 31, 1950 - January 3, 2022
Percy Edward Thomas Jr., 71, of 604 Fairhaven Circle, Danville, Va., passed away, on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his residence. Born July 31, 1950 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Percy Edward Thomas Sr. and Minnie Davis Hamlett.
Survivors include one daughter, Shanequa Thomas of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, Marcus Thomas of Danville, Va.; one granddaughter, Ava Nicole Thomas of Danville, Va.; two sisters, Phyllis Cain of Del. and Doretha Thomas of Danville, Va. and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three siblings, Ruth Thomas, Elois Pointer and Caleb Thomas.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Maurice Ferrell, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
A Live Stream will be held VIA ZOOM from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home website. Please click on Percy Thomas and then watch video.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas family.
